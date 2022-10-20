Russell Wilson ruthlessly mocked over viral Subway ad

Russell Wilson has opened himself up to endless criticism this season with the way he has played, but Subway is making it even easier for fans to rag on the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Wilson has an endorsement deal with Subway. The ads he has appeared in for the fast food chain have been cringeworthy, to say the least. One of them, which you can see below, went viral on Thursday. In it, Wilson promotes the “Dangerwich.”

Mom, Russell Wilson is doing that thing again pic.twitter.com/fAsjfYwBUT — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) October 20, 2022

One of Wilson’s many self-proclaimed nicknames is “DangeRuss.” He even uses it on his social media profiles. The marketing team at Subway obviously loves it, but Twitter was not kind to Russ.

A competing sub company needs to hire Geno Smith ASAP to combat the awfulness of the Russell Wilson Subway ads. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) October 20, 2022

Russell Wilson when Quinnen Williams is heading in for his 4th QB hit of the day #Jets pic.twitter.com/VeAWnKQAyJ — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) October 20, 2022

What do I win if I have yet to watch a Russell Wilson Subway commercial this season? — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) October 20, 2022

Wilson has just five touchdown passes in his first six games with the Broncos. It was corny enough when he was giving himself new nicknames when he played well in Seattle. The timing of Subway’s campaign is just plain unfortunate.