Russell Wilson gives himself new nickname in cringeworthy video

August 5, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Russell Wilson has apparently thought long and hard about a nickname for himself, and this is the best he could come up with.

A video is making the rounds on social media this week in which Wilson reveals that “Mr. Unlimited” is his alter ego. The Seattle Seahawks star began the clip by poking fun at his reputation for being a boring guy, but he then turned on the alter ego and showed people how electric he can be. Beware that the video below may make you cringe.

Apparently the video is from two years ago, but it is gaining a lot of attention now. You won’t be surprised to see how it was received on Twitter.

Wilson played some of his best football last season, throwing for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Perhaps the alter ego is working more than we want to believe.

Between the “Mr. Unlimited” video making a comeback and the name Wilson and Ciara gave their new baby, good things could be on the horizon for the Seahawks in 2020.

