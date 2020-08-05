Russell Wilson gives himself new nickname in cringeworthy video

Russell Wilson has apparently thought long and hard about a nickname for himself, and this is the best he could come up with.

A video is making the rounds on social media this week in which Wilson reveals that “Mr. Unlimited” is his alter ego. The Seattle Seahawks star began the clip by poking fun at his reputation for being a boring guy, but he then turned on the alter ego and showed people how electric he can be. Beware that the video below may make you cringe.

how did Mr. Unlimited allow himself to be limited in an offense so long this vid pic.twitter.com/whrflpDCUw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 5, 2020

Apparently the video is from two years ago, but it is gaining a lot of attention now. You won’t be surprised to see how it was received on Twitter.

That Russell Wilson video expired before he even posted it, so the timeframe is irrelevant. Nobody cares when the milk spoiled. You’re just mad it made it into your mouth. https://t.co/gzMl5Sce5A — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 5, 2020

Russell Wilson is the completely unironic real life version of Kurt Angle in the WWE https://t.co/u3naE757nS — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 5, 2020

I have no idea why the Legion of Boom didn’t hang out with Russell Wilson more. pic.twitter.com/Wz8bqeTBJf — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) August 5, 2020

The list of excuses Seahawks fans make for Russell Wilson’s lack of playoff success since they broke up the Legion of Boom is: pic.twitter.com/7ZftvYVh39 — Joe Praino (@FixYourLife) August 5, 2020

Wilson played some of his best football last season, throwing for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Perhaps the alter ego is working more than we want to believe.

Between the “Mr. Unlimited” video making a comeback and the name Wilson and Ciara gave their new baby, good things could be on the horizon for the Seahawks in 2020.