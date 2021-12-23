 Skip to main content
Pete Carroll hints at new injury issue for Russell Wilson

December 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson in Seahawks gear

Russell Wilson has struggled significantly since his return from a finger injury, and it sounds like there may be another physical issue holding him back.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted that Wilson tweaked his ankle during Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Carroll downplayed the issue and said he expected Wilson to be “all right,” but that the quarterback is sore right now.

Wilson has only thrown for 250 yards once since returning from a finger injury, and that came against the lowly Houston Texans. The team is 2-4 in those starts, and has failed to hit 20 points in all four losses.

Wilson definitely seemed off on one key play in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game. He simply does not look like himself right now, whether the ankle is a factor or not.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

