Russell Wilson shares the 1 play he wishes he could do over in Rams loss

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ offense have struggled since the star quarterback suffered a serious finger injury earlier this season. That trend continued on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks lost 20-10 to the Rams and only managed 214 yards in the game. They had a major missed opportunity in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks were down 17-10 with under eight minutes to play. They had a 3rd-and-14 and DK Metcalf beat Jalen Ramsey down the left sideline and was open. But Wilson badly underthrew him, allowing Ramsey the chance to break up the pass.

Just a reminder that @jalenramsey is the best corner in the league. 📺 @NFLonFox pic.twitter.com/bBwZOtMZu9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021

The Seahawks ended up punting on the next play after that bad miss.

Metcalf was understandably ticked off after Wilson missed him on the play.

DK Metcalf grabs both sides of his helmet as if he wants to rip it off. Stomps away from Russell Wilson trying to talk to him on Seahawks' sideline after that third-down pass his direction soared 5 yards out of bounds. Metcalf is steamed. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2021

Seattle struggled to score points and had a great opportunity to cash in on that play, but Wilson couldn’t get it done. It’s no surprise that after the game, Wilson said he wished he had that play back.

That’s a play he needs to make. It’s a pass that Wilson doesn’t miss when he’s not playing with a wrecked finger on his passing hand.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports