Russell Wilson ruthlessly trolled over way he ended press conference

Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season.

Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos cut a promo with Wilson using the catchphrase, “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” The team even shared a behind-the-scenes look on social media that showed Wilson delivering the line in a number of different ways.

And, boy, has it backfired. Wilson and the Broncos are off to a 2-3 start. They have looked totally inept on offense. Their performance has led to numerous memes mocking Wilson for the “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” catchphrase. Wilson proved after Thursday night’s brutal 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he remains fully committed to the tagline.

Despite a tough night, Russell Wilson still made sure to end his presser with a “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”pic.twitter.com/mnbAoI4hQe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

Wilson’s most somber “Broncos Country, let’s ride” to date came after he completed just 54 percent of his passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts. The Broncos had a chance to win in overtime, but Wilson somehow did not see a wide-open receiver who could have walked into the end zone for a touchdown (video here).

As you might imagine, Twitter had a field day with Wilson using his new catchphrase even at one of his darkest moments.

Broncos Country has not been ridin' this year pic.twitter.com/XvVgs6RZJC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2022

Wilson has been getting it from all angles after his latest poor showing. Even one of his own teammates offered a blunt remark about the way Thursday’s game ended. It may be in his best interest to retire the “Broncos Country, let’s ride” stuff for the time being.