Russell Wilson had 1 glaring omission in his farewell message to Broncos

Russell Wilson thanked a lot of people in his parting message to the Denver Broncos. It’s not hard to guess who he left out.

On Monday, the Broncos informed Wilson that he was being released by the team after two seasons in Denver. The 35-year-old quarterback posted a farewell message on X shortly after the news became public.

“Broncos Country, Thank You! Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community. This city will always hold a special place in my heart,” Wilson said in his post.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

Wilson was not at all stingy with his gratitude. He thanked several players by name like Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tackle Garrett Bolles. Wilson also thanked his video guy Lamar, and his warm-up guys Harry and Cole. He even thanked lunch ladies Wendy and Brandy from the team cafeteria.

But Wilson made no mention of Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The player and coach were reportedly at odds with one another throughout different points this season. One contentious on-field moment between Payton and Wilson during Week 15 even went viral.

Given that the Broncos were willing to incur a historic dead cap hit to get rid of Wilson, Payton’s feelings toward the QB were made clear. Wilson doesn’t seem to have any love lost for his former coach either.