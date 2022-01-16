Report: Russell Wilson not totally committed to Seahawks

Russell Wilson has said publicly that he is hoping to remain with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, but it sounds like he is far less certain about his future than he has let on.

Wilson wants to explore potential trade options and see if another team could give him a better opporunity to win, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While the quarterback has not demanded a trade, he is open to one if he feels it would help him win another Super Bowl.

Wilson, who has a full no-trade clause, was openly unhappy with the state of the Seahawks last offseason. His agent even went public with a list of teams for which Wilson would be willing to play. The Seahawks appeared to address some of his concerns, but they then struggled through a 7-10 season. It was the first time since they drafted Wilson in 2012 that the Seahawks have finished below .500.

If Wilson wants to remain in Seattle, the Seahawks are unlikely to trade him. But if he flirts with the idea of a trade again, they may not be able to do enough to convince him to stick around.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports