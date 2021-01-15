Russell Wilson was not happy about Seahawks firing Brian Schottenheimer

The Seattle Seahawks stunningly fired Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, and Russell Wilson is not in favor of that move.

Wilson spoke with reporters on Thursday and expressed his fondness of Schottenheimer, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. Wilson told the media that he was not in favor of the decision to part ways with Schottenheimer.

Russell Wilson is clear he did not support nor get consulted on the #Seahawks firing Brian Schottenheimer as his play caller. "No. You ask me am I in favor of it? No." And more from the franchise QB, who's now in Mexico: https://t.co/4KPK3kJpte @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 14, 2021

Wilson described himself as “close” with Schottenheimer. The Seahawks offense set a franchise record for points this season, while Wilson set a franchise record for touchdown passes. But the team’s offense did not adapt to defenses playing them differently in the second half of the season. Schottenheimer was fired over “philosophical differences” with Pete Carroll, who likes running the ball more.

Although Wilson does not like seeing Schottenheimer being fired, he did say that his highest priority is winning. He says that he trusts Carroll to make the right decisions for the franchise, and if that means making a change, he trusts it.

The Seahawks going 12-4 in the regular season and then losing to a banged-up Rams team in the first round of the playoffs have thrown a lot of things off in Seattle and led to the big change. Wilson is the franchise player and hoping the team heads in the right direction.