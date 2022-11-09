Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday.

Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.

Russell Wilson on not wearing a wristband in Seattle: “Won a lot of games without one on the wrist” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 9, 2022

Carroll had praised the Seattle offense for becoming more efficient under quarterback Geno Smith, partly because of Smith’s use of a play-call wristband. He added that the Seahawks had considered it before, but suggested that Wilson had vetoed it.

Wilson can rightly point to his record, but things have gone poorly for him and the Denver Broncos this season. In contrast, Seattle is remarkably in playoff contention, and their offense has performed quite well. That does not give Wilson much of a leg to stand on when it comes to winning any debate on this.