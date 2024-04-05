Russell Wilson already drawing rave reviews from Steelers teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson appears to be starting off on the right foot with his new squad.

Wilson may have learned from his tumultuous two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos. The 9-time Pro Bowler Wilson has already begun to build a bond with a few Steelers teammates months before NFL training camp.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth recently appeared on the “Around the 412” podcast and was asked about his relationship with Wilson. The 3-year veteran revealed that he has already spent some time training with Wilson in California along with Steelers wide receivers Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”

Reports previously emerged about Wilson not being very popular within the Broncos’ locker room. Wilson has been known to be an eccentric personality that sometimes rubs people the wrong way.

Wilson seems to be doing what he can to avoid a repeat of his past experience in Denver.