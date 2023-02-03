 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 3, 2023

Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire

February 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback.

Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. This was backed by Wilson liking a tweet pointing out that Payton has the highest points per game mark of any coach in the Super Bowl era.

The Broncos made Wilson the centerpiece of their team in 2021 and the quarterback simply failed to deliver. He threw just 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and the team went 4-11 in his starts. With those numbers in mind, it is no wonder Wilson reportedly pushed hard for Payton to choose the Broncos.

Payton has always been highly regarded as an outstanding offensive mind, and his New Orleans Saints teams consistently featured near the top of the statistical charts on that side of the ball. One can hardly blame Wilson for being excited about that.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosRussell WilsonSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus