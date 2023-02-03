Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos’ Sean Payton hire

One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback.

Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. This was backed by Wilson liking a tweet pointing out that Payton has the highest points per game mark of any coach in the Super Bowl era.

Sources have told me repeatedly that Wilson is “ecstatic” with hiring of Payton. I believe Payton will put in my position to rebound. #Denver7 #Broncos https://t.co/mk0Fg7fqJt — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 3, 2023

The Broncos made Wilson the centerpiece of their team in 2021 and the quarterback simply failed to deliver. He threw just 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and the team went 4-11 in his starts. With those numbers in mind, it is no wonder Wilson reportedly pushed hard for Payton to choose the Broncos.

Payton has always been highly regarded as an outstanding offensive mind, and his New Orleans Saints teams consistently featured near the top of the statistical charts on that side of the ball. One can hardly blame Wilson for being excited about that.