Russell Wilson reveals what went wrong with Seahawks’ offense

The Seattle Seahawks looked like one of the best offensive teams in football through the first half of the season, but defenses seemed to have their number down the stretch. Russell Wilson has some ideas about why that happened.

Wilson spoke about Seattle’s offensive struggles during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday. He was quick to say he “could have played better” over the second half of the season, but he also said the Seahawks should have been more aggressive.

“We didn’t go for it as much. We got a little bit passive,” Wilson said. “We’ve gotta make sure that never happens again. We’ve got to make sure we do everything we can to be playing (in the Super Bowl). We’ve got great players and our best players have to let it go and go for it. I think on offense we didn’t adjust great. We had a couple games where we could have adjusted better.”

Wilson did not seem to be pointing the finger at anyone, but he repeatedly mentioned how the Seahawks didn’t “go for it” late in the year. It’s hard to view that as anything other than a criticism of the team’s playcalling.

Seattle scored 30 or more points in seven of its first eight games. It looked like the Seahawks were going to be an offensive powerhouse, but they eclipsed the 30-point mark just once after that. Their season ended with a 30-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

DK Metcalf recently made similar remarks about the offensive struggles, though his were a bit more bold than Wilson’s.

You can hear Wilson’s full remarks below at around the 3:45 mark: