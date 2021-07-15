 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson wants progress from Seahawks to stay beyond 2021?

July 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson

For a brief period this offseason, Russell Wilson looked like he might be trying to force his way out of the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t, but it sure sounds like the franchise should be on alert heading into 2021.

Seahawks insider Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest told 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” that he feels “very strongly” that Wilson will leave Seattle if the Seahawks don’t show progress during the 2021 season.

It is, of course, open to interpretation what would represent progress for the Seahawks. The team has won at least ten games in three straight seasons, including 12 wins in 2020 and an NFC West title. However, the team lost to the Rams in the Wild Card playoffs, and they have not gotten past the Divisional round since 2014, when they lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

There are others who clearly believe that Wilson wants to see progress or he may take things further next offseason. He’ll be 33 at that point with two years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2019.

