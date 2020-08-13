Russell Wilson offers thoughts on ‘Let Russ Cook’ movement

Russell Wilson is regarded as one of the best players in the NFL, but there has long been a perception that the Seattle Seahawks limit him.

Despite never missing a regular season game during his career, Wilson has topped out at 4,219 passing yards in a season, which is a low amount for a quarterback who can sling it. The belief is that the Seahawks focus on running the ball and playing stout defense, and then when they get into tight situations in the fourth quarter, they finally let Russ loose.

The result has been cries to “Let Russ Cook,” which would mean allowing him to throw the ball around early in games rather than late.

Wilson was asked about that on Thursday and said he would like the team to treat every quarter like the fourth quarter.

Russell Wilson asked about the Let Russ Cook debate, says he'd like to be involved more in games earlier on. "Let's treat every quarter like the fourth quarter.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2020

Wilson is a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, and he’s really now starting to be recognized for the talent he possesses. He was just ranked No. 2 on the NFL’s Top 100 players list for 2020.

The more Seattle opens up their offense, the more Wilson will get a chance to cook and show how dominant of a player he is. But despite rumors about them opening things up, Seattle has mostly been reluctant to do so.