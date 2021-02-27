 Skip to main content
Saturday, February 27, 2021

Report: Russell Wilson unhappy with Pete Carroll’s sons

February 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s dissatisfaction with the Seattle Seahawks apparently extends fairly deep.

According to a tweet from The Athletic, the Seahawks quarterback feels that coach Pete Carroll and his sons “answer to no one” in the organization. Nate and Brennan Carroll both worked for the Seahawks, with Brennan recently leaving for a role with the University of Arizona. Nate Carroll remains the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and has reportedly been so frustrated with his role that he briefly stepped away from the team.

This goes along with other recent reports saying that Wilson is unhappy with his own lack of influence in his head coach’s gameplanning.

Carroll’s success in Seattle means he’s been given significant power over the team. So has Wilson, but the quarterback seemingly feels he isn’t being heard. If there’s no one holding Carroll accountable, that perception would certainly make sense.

