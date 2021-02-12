Here is why Russell Wilson went public with his Seahawks frustrations

Russell Wilson has made it clear over the past week or so that he is unhappy with the current state of the Seattle Seahawks. The surprising thing is that Wilson has chosen to go public with those frustrations, but apparently that was not his first choice.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up!” Friday that there is real tension between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson initially raised some of his concerns to the team privately, but he was unhappy with the reaction.

"There is tension" between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks right now @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/KqwwXdhdNE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 12, 2021

“I’m told that Russell Wilson was frustrated because he had said some things privately to the team. Maybe he felt like he wasn’t being heard, so he went public,” Fowler said. “Meanwhile, the Seahawks are not overly happy that he did so. They would prefer that he would have kept things under wraps.”

Seahawks fans need not panic, however. Wilson has not requested a trade, according to Fowler. The quarterback still has a strong relationship with head coach Pete Carroll, and Carroll understands why Wilson is frustrated with Seattle’s offensive line.

Wilson’s camp was clearly behind a report earlier in the week that the quarterback is fed up with how much he has been sacked. We know that because Wilson essentially confirmed it during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” He also hinted at some other issues between him and the team.

Trading Wilson would result in a $39 million dead cap hit for the Seahawks. It’s simply not going to happen unless Wilson demands it. There’s no reason to believe he intends to go that route.