Russell Wilson using another star athlete as inspiration amid struggles

Russell Wilson is enduring his worst professional season, as are the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the sort of adversity the quarterback is not used to, but he’s finding inspiration to overcome it in other places.

On Thursday, Wilson discussed the tools he uses to work toward overcoming the issues he and the Seahawks are currently experiencing. Unprompted, he brought up the Golden State Warriors and the resurgence they are experiencing after two down years.

“I love watching the Warriors play, for example,” Wilson said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “I think about their 2019 season. They went through some tough, tough moments there. But I also think about where they are today. I think about just how good they are and how Steph Curry kept battling in the midst of being injured or whatever it may be.”

The Warriors were the dominant franchise in the NBA from 2014 to 2019. That fell apart in the 2019-20 season, when the departure of Kevin Durant and major injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson resulted in a 15-50 record. They rebounded to finish 39-33 in 2020-21, and are now off to an 18-3 start this season. Curry has also come back from a broken bone in his hand to post two of the best seasons of his career despite turning 33 in March.

It’s easy to see how Wilson could take inspiration from that. On the other hand, there are some differences. For instance, Curry and the Warriors were and still are joined at the hip. In contrast, there are legitimate questions about Wilson’s future with the Seahawks. Plus, the Warriors’ down year was largely down to injuries, while the Seahawks have seen significant amounts of talent leave the organization on both sides of the ball. Any rebound will be down to roster improvements as much as health.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports