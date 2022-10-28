Ryan Fitzpatrick has harsh words for Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick did not mince words when speaking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team’s 27-22 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick is one of the analysts for Amazon’s coverage of “Thursday Night Football.” As soon as the postgame show began, host Charissa Thompson gave the floor to Fitzpatrick, who talked about the Bucs.

“I didn’t want to believe it coming into this game. I tried to drink the Kool-Aid. I thought they were going to come out and do it. But this offense is broken. They are absolutely broken right now. They’re lost. It was tough to watch today because that’s not the Bucs of old. And I don’t see a fix anytime soon,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez agreed that the team’s first two possessions were good, but they went downhill after that.

Fitzpatrick was acting friendly with Tom Brady prior to the game, but the two have some beef. So maybe that played a role in Fitzpatrick feeling free to level Brady’s Bucs with some deserved criticism.

The Bucs are now 3-5. They can’t run the ball, and Brady is no longer passing the ball like an MVP. They need to turn things around fast.