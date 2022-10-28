 Skip to main content
Tom Brady burying hatchet with former QB adversary?

October 27, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tom Brady looks ahead

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady seemed to be in a mood of “peace on earth and goodwill to quarterbacks” on Thursday night.

Prior to his team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Brady took time to exchange pleasantries with the Amazon Prime broadcast team. That, of course, includes retired former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, whom Brady has beefed with in the recent past.

Brady and Fitzpatrick were seen hugging it out and later engaging in light-hearted conversation.

That is notable because the two former rivals have been at odds with each other over the last year especially. Fitzpatrick believes he was the subject of an infamous remark that Brady once made on a TV show. Fitzpatrick has also called out Brady for refusing his postgame handshakes in the past.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick said in an interview just last month that he has “no respect” for Brady. That led to a brutal clapback from Brady, who said that Fitzpatrick looks “part-homeless.”

Take a listen (but beware of some bad language)

But despite the war of words in the podcast-verse, there did not appear to be any lingering beef between Brady and Fitzpatrick on Thursday. That might not always be the case though since Brady could soon start working for an Amazon Prime competitor.

