Tom Brady burying hatchet with former QB adversary?

Tom Brady seemed to be in a mood of “peace on earth and goodwill to quarterbacks” on Thursday night.

Prior to his team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Brady took time to exchange pleasantries with the Amazon Prime broadcast team. That, of course, includes retired former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, whom Brady has beefed with in the recent past.

Brady and Fitzpatrick were seen hugging it out and later engaging in light-hearted conversation.

Tom Brady greeting a pair of former ⁦@Buccaneers⁩ in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman. #gobucs #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pVBysa1TpF — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) October 27, 2022

Tom Brady greeting Richard Sherman with a big hug, along with Ryan Fitzpatrick to Raymond James Stadium. Brady looks like he wishes Sherman could suit up for the Bucs given the injuries to their secondary. Bucs missing 4 DB's tonight. pic.twitter.com/5bMNfJ0MY3 — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) October 27, 2022

That is notable because the two former rivals have been at odds with each other over the last year especially. Fitzpatrick believes he was the subject of an infamous remark that Brady once made on a TV show. Fitzpatrick has also called out Brady for refusing his postgame handshakes in the past.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick said in an interview just last month that he has “no respect” for Brady. That led to a brutal clapback from Brady, who said that Fitzpatrick looks “part-homeless.”

Take a listen (but beware of some bad language)

Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick: not friends@rhoback pic.twitter.com/loygPNAtYC — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 14, 2022

Responding to the recent claims by Ryan Fitzpatrick, @TomBrady denies Fitzpatrick is the “motherf–ker” he was referencing on The Shop last year.https://t.co/BhgE55UMr1 pic.twitter.com/wl3DUnqD9H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2022

But despite the war of words in the podcast-verse, there did not appear to be any lingering beef between Brady and Fitzpatrick on Thursday. That might not always be the case though since Brady could soon start working for an Amazon Prime competitor.