Ryan Fitzpatrick has strong advice for Justin Fields

Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice.

Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200 passing yards in just one of six games this season. During Amazon’s postgame show, analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick had a strong message for Fields.

Ryan Fitzpatrick on Amazon postgame show: “Justin Fields needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I?’ You are not Peyton Manning. You’re not Patrick Mahomes. You’re not a pocket passer. You are a Cam Newton-type. You are a guy who is an elite runner of the football” #bears — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 14, 2022

The Bears’ passing attack — if you want to call it that — has been an absolute mess this season. Their 122.8 passing yards per game ranks last in the NFL by a wide margin, and that margin will probably grow after the rest of the Week 6 games are played. Fields is obviously not the only issue, but he certainly has not looked like a quarterback who is capable of elevating those around him.

Fields has a 72.7 passer rating, which is third-worst in the league ahead of only Baker Mayfield and Trey Lance. One recent stat helped illustrate just how horrendous the Bears’ offense has been this year.

Fields has 54 rushing attempts for 282 yards and a touchdown this season. Fitzpatrick apparently feels the former Ohio State star needs to run more, but that is not going to fix Chicago’s problems. If the lack of production through the air continues, it is only a matter of time before Fields will lose his job.