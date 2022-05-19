Ryan Fitzpatrick shares funny Tom Brady handshake snub story

Tom Brady does not lose often, and the quarterbacks that beat them might want to relish the moment. In a certain sense, that happened for journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick when he first beat Brady.

Fitzpatrick recently appeared on ESPN’s “America’s Caddie,” where he was asked his favorite NFL memory. That prompted him to relay a story about the first time he beat Brady, then got snubbed on the postgame handshake.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said, via Cork Gaines of Insider. “I was on the Jets [for the second win, four years later], and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.

“Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing. When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

Brady skipping postgame handshakes after losses is not unique to Fitzpatrick. Brady has said in the past that he means no disrespect by it, but he has attracted some criticism over the fact that it keeps happening. Fitzpatrick obviously didn’t take it personally.

Fitzpatrick actually beat Brady three times during his career. Not bad for a guy usually written off as a journeyman.