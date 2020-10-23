Tom Brady has no good explanation for Nick Foles handshake snubs

Tom Brady has failed to shake hands with Nick Foles twice after being beaten by him, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has no good reason why.

Brady’s New England Patriots lost to Foles’ Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII in early 2018. Brady did not shake Foles’ hand after that game. Foles took the high road when asked about the matter.

Then three weeks ago, Foles’ Chicago Bears beat Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19. Brady made a huge mental mistake at the end of the loss. He appeared to be so frustrated with himself and embarrassed that he ran off the field once again without shaking hands. Foles took it easy on Brady yet again.

Brady is used to winning, so many think he doesn’t know how to handle it when he loses.

The Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the Foles snubs and said he didn’t even think about it.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years…I don’t know, I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

Brady is trying to be complimentary of Foles and make it clear that he doesn’t hold a personal thing against the veteran quarterback. The explanation is more likely that Brady is just so ticked off after the losses that he just runs into the tunnel. You know what that makes Brady? A poor sport. He should keep in mind that being cordial to one’s opponent after a game should come after a win or a loss and remember to do that after his defeats.