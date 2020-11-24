Analyst Kyle Brandt unloads on Tom Brady over handshake snubs

Tom Brady once again showed poor sportsmanship on Monday night when he left the field before shaking Jared Goff’s hand, and the six-time Super Bowl champion is taking plenty of criticism for the latest snub.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt was one of a number of analysts who skewered Brady on Tuesday for the way he acted following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a really bad look when the other quarterback is sitting there shaking your teammates’ hands, clearly loitering around waiting for you. It’s a bad look for Brady. It’s a bad look for the Bucs. I think it’s a bad look for the league,” Brandt said.

“He said afterwords he’s disappointed. Well so is every quarterback who’s ever lost to you and came and shook your hand. That’s part of the game.”

Brady also snubbed Nick Foles following a loss to the Chicago Bears earlier this season. Brandt wondered if Brady refused to shake hands with Foles and Goff because he played both of them in the Super Bowl and feels he has “paid my dues and graduated beyond that.” Brandt also said other more “polarizing” quarterbacks would never get away with it.

“If Baker Mayfield pulled that or if Cam Newton pulled that, they would be annihilated in the opening segment of every radio show and every TV show in the world,” he added.

You can hear Brandt’s full comments below:

Brady snubs again. Someone ask him about this, please. He’s not above it. pic.twitter.com/MTCcAG6TQA — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 24, 2020

Brady was asked why he snubbed Foles back in October, and his explanation was far from satisfactory. It seems obvious that he is simply so bitter after losing big games that he doesn’t want to shake the opposing quarterback’s hand. As Brandt mentioned, Brady even shook hands with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert after the Bucs beat the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

If Brady doesn’t want to shake hands after games, he should act the same way following both wins and losses. Otherwise, he’s just being a poor sport.