 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 12, 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves Week 1 with hip injury

September 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ryan Fitzpatrick hip injury

Washington Football Team fans have been feeling optimistic about the 20121 season with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback, but unfortunately the veteran was unable to make it through the first half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury on a big hit from Chargers edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu in the second quarter. Washington quickly labeled him questionable to return with a hip injury. You can see the play below:

Fitzpatrick was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke.

Fitzpatrick, 38, signed with Washington this offseason after some rumors that he was planning to retire. He had a bold take on the team’s QB situation during training camp.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus