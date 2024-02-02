Former Bucs Super Bowl champion announces his retirement

One of the members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning 2020 team is retiring.

Center Ryan Jensen announced via his Instagram page Friday that he is retiring. In his post announcing the news, Jensen took fans through his professional football journey. You can click through the slides to read everything he said.

“When I look back on my career I have no regrets. Opportunity is a gift. A gift you have to attack with a tenacity unknown to mankind. I have given that tenacity for the last 11 years with the unwavering support of my wife, my kids, my friends and my family. I thank you all for that. Without you, I would not have been able to achieve what I have done in my professional career and life,” Jensen wrote.

“Retiring from the game you have loved from a very young age is always hard. I am excited for this next chapter and the new opportunities and challenges it will bring.”

Jensen was a 6th-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played tackle and guard for Baltimore, and then moved to center for the 2017 season. He then signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent ahead of the 2018 season.

Jensen started all 16 games during the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl season as their starting center. He started every game for the Bucs from 2018-2021 before getting hurt.

Jensen suffered a serious knee injury in July 2022 and did not undergo surgery that year. He did not play in any games in 2022, and he missed all of the 2023 season while on injured reserve.

Jensen had signed a 3-year, $39 million deal prior to the 2022 season. His retirement decision will likely allow the Bucs to save some money against the salary cap.