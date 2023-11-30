Ryan Shazier’s wife calls him ‘liar and cheater’ over text messages to other woman

Ryan Shazier is in the news this week, and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Shazier’s wife Michelle shared a post on Instagram Wednesday that included screenshots of text messages she claims were sent by Ryan to another woman. In the text messages, the person who is alleged to be Ryan flirts with another woman. The person alleged to be Ryan also was shown sharing links of sexual books to the person with whom he was flirting.

You can see some screenshots of the since-deleted post:

This was on Ryan Shazier wife’s page. Big oof pic.twitter.com/4JPX7vL520 — Jeff Kirby (@Jeff_Kirby412) November 29, 2023

Michelle, who married Ryan in 2019, captioned her Instagram post with a message:

“A person that loves his family … this is what they do to their family … the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1! Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore . You can have it, I deserve better. This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!” Michelle wrote in her caption.

There’s more to the story though.

Ryan told TMZ Sports that he and Michelle are currently separated.

“Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers,” Ryan told the outlet.

Though they only married in 2019, Ryan and Michelle were together even before the spinal cord injury Ryan suffered in 2017 that led him to retire from football in 2020.

Shazier was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. The 31-year-old former linebacker made two Pro Bowls during his career.