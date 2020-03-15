pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Report: Ryan Tannehill close to multi-year deal with Titans

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans appear to be keeping their quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are close to a multi-year deal with Ryan Tannehill. That will mean Tannehill remains the starting quarterback, and the team will not have to use the franchise tag on him.

This should put the Tom Brady rumors to rest, though it was already pretty clear that the Titans weren’t going in that direction.

Tannehill emerged as a solid starter for the Titans last season. He threw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while the Titans went 7-3 in games he started. Add in two road playoff wins over the Patriots and Ravens and it was easy to see why the Titans felt comfortable making him their long-term option at the quarterback position.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus