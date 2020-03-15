Report: Ryan Tannehill close to multi-year deal with Titans

The Tennessee Titans appear to be keeping their quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are close to a multi-year deal with Ryan Tannehill. That will mean Tannehill remains the starting quarterback, and the team will not have to use the franchise tag on him.

As @diannaESPN alluded to, Titans and Ryan Tannehill are now on the verge of a new multi-year extension that would prevent Tennessee from using its franchise tag on the quarterback and keep him as the team’s starter moving forward, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

This should put the Tom Brady rumors to rest, though it was already pretty clear that the Titans weren’t going in that direction.

Tannehill emerged as a solid starter for the Titans last season. He threw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while the Titans went 7-3 in games he started. Add in two road playoff wins over the Patriots and Ravens and it was easy to see why the Titans felt comfortable making him their long-term option at the quarterback position.