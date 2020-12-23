Ryan Tannehill shares honest response to Pro Bowl snub

Ryan Tannehill has surprisingly developed into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL, but that was not enough to earn him a Pro Bowl selection. The Tennessee Titans quarterback thinks he knows why, too.

Tannehill has thrown for 3,482 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2020, but was still excluded from the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The quarterback admitted that he was frustrated by the snub, and feels that there’s a national perception regarding his limitations that hurts him — namely the notion that he simply hands the ball to star running back Derrick Henry and gets out of the way.

“That perception is definitely out there,” Tannehill said Wednesday, via Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky.

The numbers obviously demonstrate that the perception is false. In fact, a deep dive into them shows just how good the Titans quarterback has been. The fact that he missed the Pro Bowl is ridiculous. And Tannehill is right that it’s likely based in part on the dated perception of him as a game management quarterback, when he’s been so much more than that in 2020.