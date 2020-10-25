Jags’ Ryquell Armstead to miss remainder of season due to COVID-19

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead has not played this season after he contracted the coronavirus, and that is the way it is going to stay.

Armstead is not expected to play at all in 2020 after being hospitalized twice with complications from COVID-19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He has suffered from a variety of symptoms including significant respiratory issues.

Armstead, 23, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice this season. The second time was near the start of the regular season, and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said at the time that Armstead would “be out a while.”

Schefter adds that Armstead is expected to return to playing next season at full strength.

Armstead was slated to take on a significant role with Jacksonville this season following the departure of Leonard Fournette. Undrafted rookie James Robinson slid in as the starting running back instead and has rushed for 362 yards on 85 attempts.