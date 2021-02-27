Sage Rosenfels shares incredible story about Texans CEO Cal McNair

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels shared a story about Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair that probably won’t do much to reassure the team’s fans.

Rosenfels spent three seasons with the Texans between 2006 and 2008. At the time, McNair was a limited partner under his father, owner Bob McNair. As Rosenfels tells it, teammate David Carr had a truly ridiculous encounter with McNair.

When @SageRosenfels18 joined the Texans in 2006, he wasn't sure exactly what Cal McNair (now the team's CEO) did… with one vivid exception. From Ep. 40 of the Pass It Down podcast, with @fatnatsilver… pic.twitter.com/cmq7mhAa4G — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 26, 2021

“One time my first year there I was talking to David Carr about this, and David had just come from Cal’s office, I think, to discuss something. I’m not sure what it was,” Rosenfels told the Pass It Down podcast. “And I hadn’t really met Cal at this point. I was like, ‘What’s Cal like?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I walk into his office and he’s sitting on the floor. There’s no desk or anything and there’s this huge TV on the wall, and he’s playing video games.’

“He was a part of upper management, but I have no idea what he actually did or what his influence was. And now he sort of runs the team.”

It’s not exactly the most encouraging story if you’re a Texans fan. McNair has essentially run the team since his father’s death in 2018, and it’s played a role in the messy spot the organization now finds itself in.

Maybe McNair keeps delegating power to this guy so he has more time to play his video games.