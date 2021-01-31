Report: Jack Easterby still has significant role in Texans front office

Jack Easterby’s outsized role in the Houston Texans front office has been pinpointed as a huge issue by many. There was hope that hiring Nick Caserio as the team’s new general manager might limit Easterby’s influence, but that certainly does not appear to have happened.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Easterby is still “very much involved” on the football side of things for the Texans, and is even speaking to agents on behalf of the team.

Oh and by the way….. football people tell me that Easterby is still making calls to agents on behalf of the team and is very much involved in football side. Not the "character coach" angle we've heard. It's still a problem. So sleep tight. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 31, 2021

The Texans have insisted that Easterby’s role is, essentially, returning to that of a character coach, but he keeps popping up all over the team’s football operations. His presence continues to cause unnecessary drama within the organization, and has even been cited as one of the reasons Deshaun Watson has grown so disillusioned with the franchise.

Caserio is the man in charge in Houston, but he seems to have a very strong relationship with Easterby. So does owner Cal McNair. As long as that’s true, it seems like this is just going to keep happening.