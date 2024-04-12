Saints add new quarterback behind Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints are certainly not lacking in QB depth right now.

New Orleans announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Kellen Mond. The 24-year-old Mond now joins the fourth team of his NFL career.

Mond, the former Texas A&M star, was a third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 (No. 66 overall) but only made one appearance for the team before being waived in 2022. He then spent the next season with the Cleveland Browns and played out part of last season on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

The Saints’ QB room is already pretty crowded. With Derek Carr starting, Mond will have to compete with Jake Haener and fellow newcomer Nathan Peterman for the backup quarterback job. Taysom Hill is still there too, but he is obviously less of a true QB and more of a gadget player who effectively plays as a tight end or as a running back instead. It feels unlikely that all of those guys will survive the final roster cuts. But Mond, who still has some critics to prove wrong, will get his opportunity to try to separate himself from the pack in New Orleans.