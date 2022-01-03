 Skip to main content
Kellen Mond took note of Mike Zimmer’s harsh comment

January 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kellen Mond smiles

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was surprisingly cold when asked about Kellen Mond after Sunday night’s game, and it would appear the rookie quarterback took note.

The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention following their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins missed the game due to COVID protocols, which led the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback. Mannion went 22/36 for 189 yards and a touchdown but was unproductive and did not have the Vikings competitive in the game.

Mond, a rookie third-round pick out of Texas A&M, saw some brief action when Mannion was hurt. Zimmer was asked after the game whether he wants to see more of Mond moving forward. The coach gave a blunt response, saying no because he sees Mond in practice daily and knows how far away from being ready the rookie is.

Mond apparently saw the comment and took note. He “liked” a tweet on Twitter that featured video of Zimmer’s comments, calling the comments the “coldest thing” a coach has said.

Here is a look at Mond’s Twitter profile where he “liked” the tweet.

Maybe this will serve as motivation for Mond to try and prove he belongs as an NFL QB. As for Zimmer, he’s never been afraid to light a fire under his quarterbacks.

Photo: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

