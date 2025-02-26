Saints address rumors about Derek Carr’s future

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore sparked some rumors about quarterback Derek Carr’s future at his introductory press conference, but the Saints appear to be trying to push those rumors aside.

Longtime Saints reporter Nick Underhill wrote Wednesday that he believes the Saints plan to keep Carr at quarterback for the 2025 season. Underhill cited comments made by GM Mickey Loomis, who suggested Carr is a quarterback the team believes it can win with.

Moore and Carr have also had a private face-to-face meeting that went well, though the two sides will have to restructure Carr’s contract.

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Moore praised Carr at the coach’s introductory press conference, but notably stopped short of publicly committing to the quarterback for 2025. That opened the door for speculation that the team might move on from Carr and his $51 million cap hit.

Carr has openly said he would restructure his deal, but has no intention of taking a pay cut on the four-year, $150 million contract he signed with New Orleans in 2023.

The Saints hoped Carr would stabilize their quarterback position, which had been an issue for the organization since Drew Brees’ retirement. He was solid in 2023, but injuries limited him to 10 games in 2024.

In 27 total games for the Saints, Carr has a 14-13 record as a starter, with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.