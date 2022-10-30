Could Saints be open to 1 specific Alvin Kamara trade?

The New Orleans Saints do not figure to be a contender this season, setting them up for an intriguing NFL trade deadline. With several potentially valuable pieces, some executives may look their way to see if they would be willing to make a deal.

One of those players is running back Alvin Kamara. There is no clear consensus on Kamara’s availability, but according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, one executive believes the Saints would be open to sending Kamara to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the first-round pick that originally belonged to New Orleans. The Eagles have the Saints’ top pick in 2023 from a deal made prior to last April’s draft.

This trade certainly makes plenty of sense for the Saints, but it’s tough to see why the Eagles would pull the trigger. They’re 6-0 even without Kamara, and as of this moment, the pick they are receiving from New Orleans would come in at No. 4 overall. Obviously that may change if the Saints heat up, but if they completely collapse down the stretch, it may go in the opposite direction. The Eagles — or any other team that trades for Kamara — would also have to deal with the running back’s potential legal issues.

Kamara has 77 carries for 351 yards on the season. He has yet to find the end zone, though that is mostly a product of the New Orleans offense.