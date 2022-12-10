Saints offer strong response to NFL fake injury fine

The New Orleans Saints are fighting back against the NFL’s claim that the team faked an injury last Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints and several staff members were hit with significant fines after the league determined that defensive lineman Cam Jordan had faked an injury after a third down play to slow the Buccaneers down. In a statement, the Saints made clear they would appeal the fines, and offered up a fairly compelling rebuttal to the NFL’s determination.

“Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game,” the Saints said in a statement. “He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play.”

If Jordan did receive treatment for a foot injury, it becomes tougher for the NFL to claim that the Saints deliberately faked an issue. That could be a bad look for the league, especially when there are other convincing-looking instances of a faked injury they could have made a big deal out of.

On the other hand, the NFL supposedly viewed video that showed Saints staffers gesturing for Jordan to go down before he did so. That would be a pretty tough rebuttal for the Saints, if true.