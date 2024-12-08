Saints coach Darren Rizzi goes ballistic on punter in sideline explosion

New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi went absolutely ballistic on one of his own players during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Saints were leading 7-3 when a drive stalled out midway through the second quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They then gave up a punt return touchdown to Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, but the score was negated by a holding penalty.

Though the touchdown was called back, Rizzi was for some reason furious with punter Matthew Hayball. The coach spiked his headset and went nuts on Hayball when Hayball got the sideline. Alvin Kamara eventually came over to try to calm his coach down, though Rizzi was still steaming.

Rizzi had some choice words for Hayball pic.twitter.com/ak8r7S3R1Y — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) December 8, 2024

Hayball must have either punted the ball to the wrong place or not done his job as the safety valve with return coverage. Either way, that was as angry as we have seen a coach with a player all season.

Rizzi wears his emotions on his sleeve, which is how he hurt himself while celebrating a win earlier this season. There are not many coaches who would get that angry with a punter.