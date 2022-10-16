Saints defender has trash talk for Joe Burrow ahead of Week 6 game

Cameron Jordan may not have Matt Ryan to terrorize any more, but at least he now has Joe Burrow.

The New Orleans Saints defensive end Jordan lobbed some trash talk at the Cincinnati Bengals QB Burrow ahead of their Week 6 game in New Orleans. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Burrow, who starred in college at LSU, winning the Heisman and leading the Tigers to a national title.

“I hope he doesn’t smoke a cigar Sunday,” said Jordan, per Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

It was a reference to Burrow’s iconic cigar celebration after beating Clemson in the 2020 CFP title game.

“Of course I was there and saw it,” the longtime Saints star Jordan added of the Burrow celebration, which took place at the Superdome (where the CFP championship game was held that year). “That has nothing to do with what we have to face Sunday.”

Sunday’s game will mark the first time Burrow has played in the Superdome since his memorable triumph there. The Bengals and the Saints did not play each other in either the 2020 or 2021 seasons but now get a chance to face off in Burrow’s third NFL campaign.

The ex-No. 1 overall pick Burrow has gotten support in the past from former Saints stars. But the current Saints stars will be showing him no mercy as they look to ruin Burrow’s return to his old stomping grounds on Sunday.