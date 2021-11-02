Saints had surprising choice for emergency QB against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints would have had to resort to some pretty desperate measures in a worst-case scenario during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season when he tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. Trevor Siemian relieved Winston, but the Saints didn’t have a third quarterback dressed.

So who would the Saints have gone to had something happened to Siemian? Believe it or not, it would have been running back Alvin Kamara, according to coach Sean Payton.

Payton was asked on @WWLAMFM who the emergency QB was behind Trevor Siemian yesterday "Kamara" — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2021

Kamara has never been a quarterback before at any level, so that would have been an adventure to say the least. For a variety of reasons, the Saints are very happy it didn’t come to that.

We do know Kamara has a good eye for playcalling, at least. The jury’s out on all other quarterback skills.