Apparent details of Jameis Winston injury revealed

The New Orleans Saints feared Jameis Winston had suffered a serious injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Initial reports indicate just how serious it appears to be.

Multiple reports suggested that Winston is believed to have suffered an ACL injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that there are also fears that the Saints quarterback also sustained some MCL damage.

Jameis Winston with an apparent ACL injury, as well as potential damage to the MCL. A frustrating win for New Orleans. https://t.co/AssA3pPMJn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

The initial prognosis indicated that Winston’s season was in jeopardy. If the injury is anywhere close to what this report indicates, it’s certain that Winston won’t play again in 2021.

Winston was 6/10 for 56 yards and a touchdown pass before departing. He also had 40 rushing yards. The 27-year-old had 14 touchdown passes and was well on his way to a big season before going down on Sunday.