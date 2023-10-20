Saints fan had very appropriate sign at ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

A New Orleans Saints fan had a very appropriate sign on display during the Week 7 “Thursday Night Football” game between his Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Thursday.

The Saints’ offense struggled in the first half against their AFC South opponent, though they did kick two field goals. One Saints fan was shown holding up a sign that was quite fitting because it made reference to both the Saints offense and the game being broadcast by Amazon.

The sign said “search Amazon” and had the word “offense” in the search bar.

No Results Found pic.twitter.com/GuQKM4mKIb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2023

That is highly appropriate considering how bad the Saints’ offense has been.

New Orleans entered the game 3-3 but they’re averaging 18.2 points per game. That figure was heavily skewed by a 34-0 win over the Patriots in Week 5.

The Saints’ record entering Week 7 did not seem to match the state of the team’s offense. The fan knew that well, and put it in terms that Amazon producers would love.