Report: Saints give Jameis Winston an ultimatum

The New Orleans Saints secured a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season when they signed Derek Carr, but they are still open to bringing Jameis Winston back.

The Saints have offered Winston a restructured contract to return next season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. If he does not accept the offer by the start of the new league year on March 15, Winston will be cut.

Winston signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Saints prior to last season. He entered the year as the team’s starting quarterback, and his salary reflected that. Winston is due a base salary of $12.8 million in 2023, which is not an appropriate figure for a backup.

The question for Winston will be whether there is a team willing to give him an opportunity to compete for a starting job. If not, he may be open to remaining with the Saints in a backup role for less money.

Winston played in just three games last season before suffering back and ankle injuries. He has been with the Saints since 2020.