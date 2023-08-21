Saints offer update on Jimmy Graham following incident

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on tight end Jimmy Graham following the player’s run-in with police on Friday.

The 5-time Pro Bowler was arrested in Newport Beach for suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics and obstructing a police officer. Graham caused quite a stir with his peculiar behavior on Friday night, which led to officers taking him into custody.

The Saints stated that Graham’s behavior leading to his arrest resulted from a “medical ordeal.” Graham was suspected by doctors of potentially having a seizure prior to the ordeal.

On Sunday, coach Allen was asked about Graham’s status.

“Jimmy’s with us,” said the Saints coach. “He’s healthy. He’ll have some more testing to go on. He’s a little shook up. But overall, he’s doing okay.”

Dennis Allen gives an update on Jimmy Graham: pic.twitter.com/kQIfCC9BbI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 21, 2023

Graham signed a 1-year contract with the Saints in July after sitting out the entire 2022 campaign. Graham has publicly stated that he would have retired had the Saints not been interested in signing him.

Graham was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2010 draft. He played five seasons in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Graham last played for the Chicago Bears in 2021.