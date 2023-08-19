Jimmy Graham arrested over concerning behavior

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested Friday night after exhibiting some very concerning behavior.

Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to TMZ.

#BREAKING: New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance Friday night. He was also booked for resisting arrest. — Lucas Widman (@lucaswidman) August 19, 2023

Police observed Graham wandering in traffic near a Southern California resort on Friday. When they attempted to arrest him, Graham resisted, prompting the second allegation. Graham has since been released, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Saints issued their own statement, saying Graham experienced a medical episode that is being characterized as a “likely seizure.”

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

Graham is attempting a comeback with the Saints this season after sitting out the 2022 campaign, and was in California with the team ahead of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 36-year-old has had a run-in with traffic before, oddly enough, but this incident sounds much more concerning.