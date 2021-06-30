 Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Saints kicker has funny reaction to Ryan Ramczyk’s massive extension

June 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in football, and kicker Wil Lutz is trying to get his hands on a piece of the pie.

The Saints announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a five-year extension with Ramczyk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $90 million and includes $60 million guaranteed. Lutz joked that he is going to see if Ramczyk has any interest in buying his jersey number.

Unfortunately, that is not an option. The NFL relaxed its rules this year for which positions can wear certain numbers, but offensive linemen still have to wear a number from 50-79. Even if Ramczyk wanted No. 3, he couldn’t have it.

Lutz has made some extremely clutch kicks during his time with the Saints. Perhaps Ramczyk will toss him a few bucks if he makes another this season.

