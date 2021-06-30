Saints kicker has funny reaction to Ryan Ramczyk’s massive extension

The New Orleans Saints agreed to a contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid right tackle in football, and kicker Wil Lutz is trying to get his hands on a piece of the pie.

The Saints announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a five-year extension with Ramczyk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $90 million and includes $60 million guaranteed. Lutz joked that he is going to see if Ramczyk has any interest in buying his jersey number.

Dang, may have to see if he wants to buy #3 Might look good in it? https://t.co/1fCMdUrbWA — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) June 30, 2021

Unfortunately, that is not an option. The NFL relaxed its rules this year for which positions can wear certain numbers, but offensive linemen still have to wear a number from 50-79. Even if Ramczyk wanted No. 3, he couldn’t have it.

Lutz has made some extremely clutch kicks during his time with the Saints. Perhaps Ramczyk will toss him a few bucks if he makes another this season.