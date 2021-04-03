Saints reportedly have interest in this NFL Draft quarterback

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signaling some intriguing NFL Draft interest as we move closer to the event.

Via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday’s “SportsCenter” that the Saints “like” Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Trask is ranked by many pundits as the sixth-best quarterback in the class, behind the five quarterbacks who are likely to be selected within the top 10-15 picks of the draft.

The Saints eyeing a quarterback in the draft is interesting, but makes some sense. Right now, Jameis Winston is believed to be the team’s likely starter, with Taysom Hill potentially pushing him. It’s unclear how the Saints view Winston long-term, but if he struggles this year, having someone like Trask on the roster to possibly groom for long-term success would certainly make them look well-prepared.

It’s fair to wonder if Hill has what it takes to be the Saints’ regular starter long-term, and those doubts may exist in the locker room, too. Trask, viewed as a potential second-round pick, might be the Saints’ solution to that long-term issue.