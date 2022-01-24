Saints owner has interesting response to Sean Payton rumor

A report over the weekend claimed Sean Payton has not yet decided if he wants to coach the New Orleans Saints next season, and it sounds as though he has left the team in the dark as well.

Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked on Monday if she expects Payton to coach the team in 2022. She laughed it off and essentially said you never know with Payton.

Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about Sean Payton today @FOX8NOLA @oliviavidaltv pic.twitter.com/OyoYDjsqO0 — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) January 24, 2022

“We’ll find out soon enough, I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon,” Benson said.

Payton is signed through 2024, so it is significant that his boss is unsure if he plans to return next season. The 58-year-old has reportedly been contemplating his future while on vacation.

If Payton decides to take a year off in 2022, he may have another job waiting for him. However, that would likely be the end of his tenure in New Orleans, which began in 2006.

Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, which has left the Saints in a transitional period. Jameis Winston then suffered a torn ACL back in November. The Saints seemed desperate for QB help down the stretch. They still managed to finish 9-8, but it’s possible all the uncertainty has taken a toll on Payton.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports