Kentavius Street gets bogus penalty for roughing the passer on Drew Brees

Kentavius Street was robbed of what would have been his first career sack during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Street closed in on Drew Brees and brought down the Saints quarterback on a second down play in the second quarter. However, Street was called for roughing the passer, which gave New Orleans 10 yards and a first down.

Terrible flag on Kentavius Street that allowed NO to keep the drive going and score. pic.twitter.com/Rvs0mkmOCa — Christian (@ChristianR_Vill) November 15, 2020

Street avoided falling on Brees with his bodyweight, which is why he was perplexed over his penalty call.

We are all Kentavius Street. pic.twitter.com/GwXnq7L1T1 — Kate Scott (@katetscott) November 15, 2020

Many people, including 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, disagreed with the call.

I don’t understand that call!! Street landed off to the side smh — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 15, 2020

That’s a pretty bad roughing call against 49ers. NFL has no consistently at all on QB protection rules. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 15, 2020

The 49ers were just called for one of the worst "roughing the passer" penalties I've ever seen. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) November 15, 2020

Roughing the passer penalties ramped up following new rules instituted in 2018 but have died down somewhat since then. Remember what was happening with Clay Matthews? Well, Street appeared to be the victim of one of those calls here.