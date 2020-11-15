 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 15, 2020

Kentavius Street gets bogus penalty for roughing the passer on Drew Brees

November 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees Kentavius Street

Kentavius Street was robbed of what would have been his first career sack during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Street closed in on Drew Brees and brought down the Saints quarterback on a second down play in the second quarter. However, Street was called for roughing the passer, which gave New Orleans 10 yards and a first down.

Street avoided falling on Brees with his bodyweight, which is why he was perplexed over his penalty call.

Many people, including 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, disagreed with the call.

Roughing the passer penalties ramped up following new rules instituted in 2018 but have died down somewhat since then. Remember what was happening with Clay Matthews? Well, Street appeared to be the victim of one of those calls here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus