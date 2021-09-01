Saints to practice at TCU before ‘home’ game in Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints will not be able to use their home facilities for an indefinite amount of time after Hurricane Ida pounded the area this week, and teams from both the NFL and NCAA are stepping up to help them out.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Saints will “host” the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in their season opener. That game will be played on Sunday, Sept. 12. They will practice at TCU’s football facility leading up to the game.

Sean Payton’s team evacuated to Dallas before the hurricane, where they have been practicing at AT&T Stadium. Their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled. The Saints are expected to begin practicing at TCU’s football facility next week. Payton’s son is a student at the school.

Sources confirm Saints are making arrangements to share TCU’s facilities in the coming weeks. SMU and the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium will also be available to the Saints if scheduling issues arise. https://t.co/ISetHEnqn2 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 1, 2021

The death told from Hurricane Ida rose to six on Wednesday. More than 1 million homes have been left without power. Payton and his team will have some obstacles to overcome in the early part of the year, but they understand that there are things far more important than football in the New Orleans area at the moment.