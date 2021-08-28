Saints forced to evacuate to Dallas due to hurricane threat

The New Orleans Saints’ preseason preparations have been significantly impacted by the threat of Hurricane Ida.

The Saints were slated to face the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game at the Superdome on Saturday, but that has been canceled due to Ida’s approach. The storm is forecast to become a Category Four hurricane and approach southern Louisiana on Sunday.

That also means the Saints have elected to evacuate New Orleans. The team will practice at AT&T Stadium in Dallas for at least the first part of the week.

The Saints are flying to Dallas tomorrow to evacuate before Hurricane Ida makes landfall and will stay there through Wednesday with practices at AT&T stadium. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 27, 2021

It’s not ideal for the Saints’ preseason preparations. They will not play again in preseason, and are slated to open the regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.